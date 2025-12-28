Watch CBS News
Sacramento police say driver seen speeding was seriously injured in 2-car crash

Jose Fabian
Sacramento police said a crash early Sunday morning left one person seriously injured,

Around 1 a.m., police said officers spotted a driver going at a high rate of speed.

They then found the vehicle in the area of 12th and I streets and learned it had crashed into another driver.

Police said the driver, who was speeding, was seriously injured in the crash and is at the hospital in critical condition.

The occupants in the vehicle that was hit were not injured, police said. 

