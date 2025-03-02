Car crash in Arden-Arcade seriously injures 1; 2 others injured

ARDEN-ARCADE – A crash in Arden-Arcade on Sunday injured several people, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

The crash happened on Fulton Avenue and Larkspur Lane. First responders arrived and found one vehicle on its roof.

After stabilizing the car, the victim inside was able to be rescued and given medical care.

Metro Fire said three people were taken to the hospital. One of them was critically injured, and the two others had moderate injuries.

The crash is under investigation.