Car catches fire after collision with big rig on Grass Valley highway

GRASS VALLEY — A driver was hospitalized with major injuries following a collision with a big rig on a Grass Valley highway, officials said Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol's Grass Valley division said it happened around 2:15 p.m on the Golden Center Freeway (Highway 49) near Dorsey Drive.

Firefighters responded to the scene due to the car catching fire from the collision. CHP said the driver was able to exit the burning car on his own and was alert.

Photos from the scene released by CHP show the car crashed into the back of the big rig's trailer. The entire front end of the car, up to the windshield, was heavily damaged and stuck underneath the back end of the trailer, which was also damaged in the fire.

California Highway Patrol Grass Valley

The driver of the big rig was not injured.

Golden Center Freeway was temporarily shut down south of Dorsey due to the crash and fire. Traffic was eventually able to pass through the center divider while officials worked to clear the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.