16-year-old girl missing in Plumas County after going on hike with dog

Search on for missing 16-year-old in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY – Search efforts are underway in Plumas County for a missing 16-year-old who went out for a hike with her dog and has yet to return.

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says the girl, Camila "Mila" Schweyer, was originally dropped off by her mother for a hike near the Elwell Lodge over the weekend. However, by 6 p.m. Sunday, the girl had not returned, prompting the mother to call authorities.

Search and rescue crews from Plumas County and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were dispatched and searched through the night for Schweyer, but could not find her.

Monday morning, local officials made a mutual aid request to the California Office of Emergency Services. CHP aircraft are also expected to return and help in the search.

Schweyer was wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, black leggings, blue shoes, and a light blue backpack when she went missing. She was also hiking with a small, chihuahua-type dog.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she might be is urged to call Plumas County authorities.