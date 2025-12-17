Camera stolen from Sacramento film training center for people with disabilities

A Sacramento media and film training center for people with disabilities is dealing with the loss of one of its cameras after it was stolen in broad daylight.

The theft happened last week at the Futures Explored film studio on R Street. The organization's director says students were inside the building at the time.

Surveillance video shows a man dressed in black walking into the studio. The video captures the suspect going through boxes until he finds one containing a Blackmagic 4K camera. He then slips it under his jacket and walks out.

"We're definitely happy no one was hurt," said Hester Wagner, Director of Media and Art at Futures Explored. "Things can be replaced. But it does feel violating."

Futures Explored is a media and film training center for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Students learn how to use cameras, work on sets, and explore pathways into the film and television industry.

"We rely on state and federal funding to do that," Wagner said. "We rely on the kindness of others and donations to build our program."

Since the theft, Wagner has posted new signs restricting access to the building and warning that the area is under surveillance. Sacramento police say they are aware of the burglary and are investigating.

On the same day Wagner posted photos of the suspect online, a camera store in Roseville was also burglarized by what appears to be the same person. Police have not confirmed a connection between the two incidents.

While losing one camera will not stop these students from chasing their dreams, Wagner says it does take away a piece of how they get there.

"We don't have a lot, and we rely on donations," she said. "We're really just asking for it to be brought back, but so far we haven't gotten any response."