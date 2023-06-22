CalPERS participants' personal information exposed in data breach

SACRAMENTO - CalPERS participants' personal information has been exposed as part of a third-party cybersecurity breach.

According to CalPERS' website, on June 6, 2023, PBI Research Services/Berwyn, which provides services for CalPERS, notified CalPERS that participants' data was able to be downloaded by an "unauthorized third party" through PBI's MOVEit transfer application.

The information downloaded was first and last name, date of birth, and social security number, CalPERS says. The exposed information could have also included the names of former or current employers, spouse or domestic partner, and child or children.

The breach didn't impact CalPERS' information systems or myCalPERS.

CalPERS uses PBI's services to make sure that payments to retirees and beneficiaries are done accurately.

PBI says it reported the incident to federal law enforcement and has told CalPERS that it fixed the vulnerability and added security measures.

