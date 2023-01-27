Call Kurtis: The warranty on my portable generator is about to expire

FOREST HILL — When a Forest Hill viewer felt a generator company was dragging its feet until after the warranty was up, it was time to Call Kurtis.

The clock was ticking down with only six months left on the warranty when a viewer started having problems.

Larry Peoples says he brought the portable generator to the shop for a warranty repair, but he was told he had to wait on the parts.

But after six months, there were still no parts. Worried the company would claim the generator was out of warranty when the parts finally did come in, Larry reached out to CBS13. Volunteer Chuck took the case.

"I approached them with the fact that if they can't get the parts, they really owe it to this gentleman to replace it or refund him the money," said Chuck. And after a while. "They said we'll offer you a new replacement or a full money-back guarantee."

Larry took the money.