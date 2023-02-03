Call Kurtis: Help me return this recliner

Watch CBS News
By Kurtis Ming

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento viewer says Macy's sent her furniture in the wrong color and she's tried for more than a month to send it back. When she couldn't get a replacement, it was time to call Kurtis.

Looking to retire next year, Cris Moore treated herself to a new, $700 recliner from Macy's.

"After sixteen years of state service, I want a recliner in my room," she said.

But the chair arrived in a beige, and she ordered heather gray.

"It was that ugly, yellowish color," she said.

But the box it arrived in was damaged, and even though Macy's gave her a shipping number to send it back, she says UPS wouldn't take it unless it was in a box.

"I don't want to get stuck with something that I didn't even want," Moore said.

We reached out to Macy's, which apologized, saying the item shipped directly from a vendor. They told her she could donate the chair and issued her a full refund.

"I was really just trying to treat myself," Moore said. "I'm looking at retiring next year."

If you are delivered a big ticket item, do a full inspection because often if you sign for it, you are acknowledging you got what you ordered and that it was in perfect condition.

Kurtis Ming
kurtis-ming.jpg

Eleven-time Emmy Award-winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13's consumer investigative reporter and anchors the weekday 4 p.m. news on CBS13, and 6:30 p.m. newscast on CW31.

First published on February 3, 2023 / 7:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

