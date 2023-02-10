Call Kurtis: A broken fridge and 100 cases closed

When a Plumas County couple was having a hard time getting a refund for their broken fridge, it was time to call Kurtis.

It ended up being a tricky fix, but also a pandemic milestone for one of our longtime volunteers, Chuck.

In the case of the broken fridge refund, David and Lynn say their fridge failed. Thankfully, the manufacturer agreed to a refund.

The Portola couple bought a new fridge from a local store and had the old, broken one hauled away.

But the manufacturer wanted a tag pulled off the old fridge, to prove disposal, and process the refund.

No tag, no refund. And at this point. the old fridge had already been hauled away.

Volunteer Chuck took the case.

"I was able to bring in the retailer on it and have them contact the manufacturer to say they had picked up the refrigerator and properly disposed of it," said Chuck.

David and Lynn got their $1,733 back, and Chuck was able to cross his 100th case closed off his list, which he started when the pandemic began.

He's back volunteering at the station every week, with no intent of stopping.

"It sounds pretty monumental," he said. "But I think it's pretty typical of what we do, most of the time."