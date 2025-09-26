Californians hurry to claim federal electric vehicle rebates before they expire

It's a common sight at car dealerships: empty parking spaces, where brand-new electric vehicles were once offered for sale.

"We're seeing a huge spike. There's a lot of excitement, a lot of energy, a lot of momentum," said Josh Boone, Veloz executive director and electric car advocate.

Places like Capital City Honda had dozens of EVs in stock a month ago. Now, there are only five left on the lot.

"Folks are racing to dealerships to take advantage of the federal tax credit before it goes away," Boone said.

Boone said that Sept. 30 is the deadline to cash in on the rebate worth up to $7,500 for a new electric car and $4,000 for a used one.

"We're excited about the momentum continuing," Boone said.

A number of different brands and models are eligible.

"So if you're a truck driver, a soccer mom or dad, or if you're a city dweller, there is an EV for everyone," Boone said.

The goal is to get more people into zero-emission cars.

"The more we can put EVs on the road and take off vehicles that are polluting, the better," he said.

There's been a rapid rise in electric vehicles on California roads, and the state says there are now more electric vehicle charging stations than there are gas pumps.

AAA says interest in purchasing EVs is not as high now as it was in 2022, when there were record-breaking gas prices. And some people still have concerns over charging times and long-distance travel.

But EV supporters say the vehicles are good for the environment, and over time, not having to pay at the pump really adds up.

"There's long-term benefits to owning an electric vehicle, long-term savings to own an electric vehicle," Boone said.

The federal electric vehicle tax credit is being canceled by the Trump administration, and this week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he would not offer up state funding to replace it.