California WWII veteran skydives for his 100th birthday

A Sacramento man celebrated his 100th birthday by skydiving. You would think a 100-year-old World War II veteran would be slowing down. Not Jimmy Hernandez. He's speeding up.

Family and friends of Hernandez gathered in the Yolo County city of Davis on Friday in anticipation of watching him fall out of the sky.

His 91-year-old wife, Dora Hernandez, had a front row seat.

"I said, 'OK, honey. When I turn 100, are you going to let me do that?' " Dora told CBS Sacramento.

Dora said the first thing she'd say to her husband when he landed was "I love you. Stay with me!"

Jimmy's son and grandson also joined him, making it three generations of skydivers celebrating the big day.

"I know that I'm 100, but I don't feel that way," Jimmy said.

Former neighbors of Jimmy's drove in from out of state to support his dream.

"He's been talking about doing this for years," Collin Andersen said. "It might not be his last jump. He might've found a new hobby."

Andersen calls his friend a "dynamo" and "unstoppable."

"He's still driving. I can't tell you how many times I'd go over to his house and he's climbing on the roof. He's a force," Andersen said.

Jimmy said he wasn't scared during the dive but is glad it's over with. His secret to living to 100 is a shot of tequila a day — but they wouldn't let him have one pre-flight.

"I would like to have one. I've done it for 20 years at 5 o'clock, sometimes half a shot. Medication!" he said.

Jimmy Hernandez is a U.S. Navy veteran. He has 12 children and more than 120 descendants.