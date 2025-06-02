California surfer survives weekend shark attack off Montara State Beach

A surfer was not injured after a shark bit into his surfboard during an attack off a beach in San Mateo County over the weekend.

California State Parks officials told CBS News Bay Area that the attack took place off Montara State Beach around 2 p.m. Saturday. Lifeguards and officers responded to the incident, which happened about 100 yards offshore.

Officials said a surfboard sustained damage consistent with a shark bite.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, 42-year-old Jens Heller of Albany was in the water for about 10 to 15 minutes when the incident took place. His wife and 6-month old daughter were enjoying the beach while he went out surfing.

Heller said that he fell off his board during the incident. After the shark let go of the board, he swam back to shore.

"It was my lucky day, I guess," he told the newspaper.

In response, lifeguards cleared the water and implemented a 48-hour closure of the beach. The beach is expected to reopen to the public at 2 p.m. Monday.

The agency said in a statement that sharks are an important part of the coastal ecosystem and that interactions between people and sharks are rare.

Officials with the Department of Fish and Wildlife said a wildlife officer swabbed Heller's surfboard for samples. The samples will be tested at the agency's Wildlife Forensics Lab.