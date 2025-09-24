Inmate at California State Prison Solano dies in attack; 2 suspected

Two inmates at California State Prison Solano are under investigation after an inmate died following a prison yard attack Wednesday morning.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, staff at the prison near Vacaville responded to an attack on the Facility B recreation yard around 7:40 a.m. Officials said the victim, identified as 27-year-old Brenten G. Kinzenbaw, was attacked by two other inmates.

Prison staff used chemical agents to stop the attack and removed the suspects from the yard. Life-saving measures were initiated on Kinzenbaw and 911 was called.

Brenten G. Kinzenbaw, 27, died in an attack at California State Prison Solano near Vacaville on Sep. 24, 2025. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Kinzenbaw was taken to the prison's triage and treatment area, but was pronounced deceased by medical staff at 8:15 a.m.

No additional injuries were reported.

According to correctional records, Kinzenbaw was from San Diego County and returned from parole with a new sentence in Sep. 2013. He was serving a five-year, four-month sentence for assault as a second striker and attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly as a second striker.

Following the attack, an improvised weapon was recovered from the scene. Officials said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The two inmates removed from the yard, identified as 38-year-old Christian M. Dumas and 24-year-old Stephen J. Archer II, have been placed in restricted housing pending investigation by the prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

(L-R) Christian M. Dumas and Stephen J. Archer II, inmates at California State Prison Solano near Vacaville. Dumas and Archer are under investigation following a deadly prison yard attack that killed inmate Brenten G. Kinzenbaw. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Correctional officials said Archer was received from Sonoma County in Apr. 2023. Archer is serving a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder, possessing / owning a firearm by a felon or addict and possessing ammunition by a prohibited person.

Dumas was received from Kern County in November. He is serving a sentence of eight years and eight months for using tear gas against a peace officer and harming / obstructing a police dog as a second striker. In addition, Dumas is concurrently serving a four year sentence for evading a police officer and vehicle theft.

Officials said the Office of Inspector General was notified and the Solano County Coroner will determine Kinzenbaw's official cause of death.