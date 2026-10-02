California State Capitol West Wing evacuated after threat made at construction site

Employees were evacuated from the historic West Wing of the California State Capitol in Sacramento Friday after a threat was made at the nearby Annex construction site.

In an email to assembly workers, officials said construction crews were also asked to leave the site while the California Highway Patrol assessed the threat.

Workers are waiting outside of the California State Capitol after a threat was made on Friday.

Officials said there was no reason at this point to believe the threat was credible.

Employees in the Legislative Office Building and the 1021 O Street building were not affected and were allowed to remain inside.

CHP was inspecting the area Friday afternoon.