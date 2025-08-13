See beams coming from the California State Capitol? Here's what was being tested.

What were those beams being tested at the California State Capitol?

What were those beams being tested at the California State Capitol?

What were those beams being tested at the California State Capitol?

It's not basketball season yet, but Sacramentans were treated to the sight of beams in the sky Tuesday night.

Bright beams of light could be seen emanating from the California State Capitol building. Some streams of light shot into the sky, much like the ones the Sacramento Kings use to celebrate wins, while other beams stretched across Capitol Mall to the Tower Bridge.

The beams seen coming from the California State Capitol on Tuesday night. Obtained by CBS News Sacramento

California Highway Patrol's Capitol division tells CBS News Sacramento that the beams being tested are for a future event happening at the State Capitol.

Exactly what event the beams are for was not stated, but California's 175th birthday is coming up in September. A special celebration is expected at the State Capitol to celebrate California Admission Day.