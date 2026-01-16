Special election to fill late California Rep. Doug LaMalfa's seat to be held in August

A special election will be held in August to fill California's 1st Congressional District, left vacant following the death of Rep. Doug LaMalfa.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that the special election will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

LaMalfa, a Republican who had been in Congress since 2013, died at 65 after the Butte County Sheriff's Office said he suffered a medical emergency on the night of Jan. 5. He was taken to Enloe Hospital, where he died during an emergency surgery, the sheriff's office said.

California law requires a special election for a congressional vacancy to be held within 200 days of a proclamation for it. The term expires in January 2027.

Republican Assemblymember James Gallagher announced that he will run to fill LaMalfa's seat.

The special election will use the current congressional maps, not the new lines that voters approved under Proposition 50 in November. However, the 2026 congressional election will use the new maps.

California's 1st Congressional District includes the northeastern part of the state. It's one of the five GOP-held districts that were redrawn under Proposition 50.