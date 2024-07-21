California politicians react as Biden steps down, endorses Harris for president

Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president Biden endorses Kamala Harris for president after dropping out of 2024 race 12:41

President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the presidential race Sunday brought reaction from a vocal chorus of California politicians as he threw his support behind his vice president, Kamala Harris, for the Democratic Party's nomination.

Many of those who spoke out have worked alongside Harris, a California native from the Bay Area who has a home in Los Angeles. Harris began her political career as a prosecutor in Alameda County before she was elected San Francisco district attorney, state attorney general and later U.S. senator in 2016. After she briefly ran for president in 2020, Biden selected her as his running mate.

"President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first," said House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi of California. "His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden's greatness and goodness."

"Today, President Biden put our country first, as he has done throughout his public service career. Thank you, @POTUS," said Sen. Alex Padilla.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass shared that President Biden's partnership has been essential in addressing homelessness in Los Angeles.

"President Biden has been one of the most successful and consequential Presidents in American history – and Angelenos have benefited directly from his leadership. His partnership was essential in unsheltered homelessness in Los Angeles decreasing for the first time in years. He has helped provide Angelenos with health care, lower prescription drug costs, stronger infrastructure, an expanded public transportation system, and a greener Los Angeles. Just this week, we celebrated more than $70 million in federal investments to expand LA Metro's electric bus fleet as we prepare to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games. President Biden also defeated the most divisive President in history whose agenda weakened America's economy, health and international standing throughout the world."

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, called Biden's decision to step down a "selfless decision." In his statement, he shared: "True greatness and courage is rare. It occurs only when a visionary leader puts a country, a world and hundreds of millions of people ahead of his or her own rightful feelings of pride and accomplishment. Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the greatest presidents for two reasons. First, he saved the country from Donald Trump in 2020, pulled us out from a devastating pandemic and economic crisis, and ushered in four years of historic achievements. Second, his selfless decision today gives the country an even better chance of securing these accomplishments and helping our nation move forward with strength and pride. Let's go win."

California Democratic Party chairman Rusty Hicks said in a statement on X that "Joe Biden will go down in history as one of the Nation's greatest Presidents — a statesman who put service before self and protecting our democracy above all else."

"Now it is the time for Democrats to unite around our common calling — defeating Donald Trump, retaking the House of Representatives and preserving our Democracy," Hicks said.

Similar to Hicks, the California Democratic Party shared via X, "[j]ust as our chair @RustyHicks said, it's time to continue the work of fighting for the rights of everyone. We must elect Kamala Harris as President and take back the House whose path runs through California."

Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Ramos, expressed appreciation for Biden's legacy: "Incredible leadership and steadfast moral character are how I describe President Joe Biden. His policies and legislative victories guided us through a dark time in our history and laid the foundation for returning manufacturing jobs to our country. His presidency was the steady hand we needed to prepare our country for a prosperous future and a better tomorrow for working people in America. Now, we must continue carrying forward his legacy into a new chapter of leadership for the Democratic party and America. President Biden, the American people thank you for your leadership, commitment to upholding our democratic values, and years of leading the fight for freedom for all people."

California Senate President pro Tempore Mike McGuire (D-North Coast) called Biden's leadership "nothing short of tremendous," sharing that the president "has led our nation with incredible skill, heart, and determination. His presidency has implemented generational change. Through his leadership, America's economy is back from the abyss, he's created a record number of jobs for working families, he's reinvested in rural America, doubled the stock market, stood strong for reproductive rights and, because of his steady hand, America is back as a beacon of hope for the rest of the world. His leadership has been nothing short of tremendous, especially coming out of a global pandemic. California is deeply grateful for his tireless dedication to this nation we all love to call home."

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu, who represents parts of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties in his 36th Congressional District, also applauded Biden's endorsement of Harris, noting on X that "four years ago I was the first Member of Congress to endorse Kamala for President. VP Harris will be the Democratic nominee and she will win in Nov."

"President Biden will go down in history as one of the best Presidents of our great country. @JoeBiden took a nation hurt by the pandemic and turned our country around, ushering in massive job growth, infrastructure and a clean energy and tech revolution," he said.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach, who previously served as that city's mayor, shared: "President Joe Biden has dedicated his life to our country and is an American hero. As the most accomplished president of our lifetime, he led us out of a global pandemic, revitalized our economy, and restored the soul of our nation. I could not be more proud him."

Long Beach's current mayor, Rex Richardson, similarly thanked the president for his service.

"Mr. President, thank you for your service to our nation. Your administration has been a tremendous partner with us here in Long Beach as we create more opportunities for working families. Our economy, our infrastructure, and our country are stronger thanks to your leadership, @POTUS@JoeBiden."

Rep. Nanette Barragán, who represents California's 44th Congressional District and chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said: "President Joe Biden has been one of the most consequential presidents in American history. I'm proud to have worked so closely with his Administration on so many of these historic achievements. Democrats will work to ensure his legacy is secure and will support @POTUS and @VP Kamala Harris as the party moves forward, unified, in our efforts to put the American people over politics."

California State Senate President pro Tem Emerita Toni Atkins, who is running for governor, said that "@POTUS has always been about our country first and foremost. We owe him a huge debt of gratitude for his personal sacrifice and responsibility to us all. A class act every step of the way."

San Francisco Mayor London Breed called President Biden a "transformative leader." "President Joe Biden has been a transformative leader for our country. He came into a time of great peril for our democracy, in the midst of a once-in-a-century pandemic, and he had the courage, wisdom and vision to stabilize our nation and move us forward. He has supported cities like ours with unprecedented investments in infrastructure, climate change solutions, public safety and more, and the United States of America is far better off today than it was when he took office. President @JoeBiden has given his entire life to public service and this country, and once again he is showing what it means to put his country first," Breed said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has served as a surrogate for Biden and doubled down on his support for the president as some called for him to step aside, said: "President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, @JoeBiden."