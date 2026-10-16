California Proposition 4 would allow public funding for political campaigns

California voters will decide in November whether to allow state and local governments to use public money to help finance political campaigns, a proposal supporters say could give candidates without wealthy donors a better chance to compete.

Proposition 4 would repeal the state's ban on public funding for political campaigns, allowing governments to establish programs for candidates who meet eligibility requirements and agree to spending limits. The measure would not automatically create a statewide public financing program.

The proposal would also prohibit the use of money allocated for education, transportation or public safety to fund campaigns.

Supporters argue the change could reduce candidates' reliance on wealthy donors and give more people an opportunity to run for office.

"We need to change the way we finance election campaigns so politicians pay attention and listen to the voters, not their big money donors," said Trent Lange, executive director of the California Clean Money Action Fund.

Lange said public financing programs that match small donations could help candidates with broad community support compete against better-funded opponents.

Opponents argue taxpayer money should not be used to support political candidates and say the proposal could divert public resources from other priorities.

"That's why the ban was enacted by the voters in the first place. That's why we think it should still be in effect," said David Kline, a spokesperson for the California Taxpayers Association.

Kline said the restrictions on using money earmarked for specific services do not eliminate concerns about spending from other public funds.

"It says that you can't use the money that is already earmarked for other things, like transportation or schools. You can't use that for political campaigns, but that's only the money that is already earmarked for those things. There's plenty of money just in the general fund that should be going to useful things that under Prop. 4 would be going to campaign," Kline said.

The measure would carry an ongoing cost to the state of a few hundred thousand dollars a year, according to the Legislative Analyst's Office. That estimate covers additional staff at the Fair Political Practices Commission to answer questions from state and local governments considering public financing programs. The overall cost of any programs created would depend on how governments design and implement them.

Public campaign financing already exists in other places

Public campaign financing is already used in several jurisdictions across the country. The Brennan Center for Justice reports that 14 states and 26 local governments offer public financing programs, which can include matching small donations or providing grants to qualifying candidates.

In California, some cities, including Berkeley and San Francisco, already have public financing programs for certain local elections.

California voters will consider Proposition 4 in the Nov. 3 general election.