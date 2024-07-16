California politicians have mixed reactions to Elon Musk's X, SpaceX relocation announcement

SACRAMENTO — Elon Musk says he is moving his companies X and SpaceX from California to Texas because he's opposed to a new law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Is Elon Musk political posturing, or is he packing up and leaving?

The billionaire businessman posted the following to his social media site:

"This is the final straw, because of this law and many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies…Space X will now move its headquarters from Hawthorne Californian to Starbase Texas."

Musk announced separately that he is also moving his social media company X from San Francisco to Austin, Texas.

State Senator Scott Weiner (D-San Francisco) called out Musk for threatening to leave a state that has helped launch his businesses.

"What Elon Musk is doing is absolutely despicable," Weiner said. "And the idea that a billionaire could come along and say, 'How dare you pass this civil rights law? I'm going to move my company.' That's not Democracy. That's oligarchy."

Republican Assembly Minority Leader James Gallagher agreed with Musk's concerns.

"Businesses have been leaving this state," Gallagher said. "I mean, I voted against this policy in the legislature and I called it exactly what it was then—it's a secrecy policy."

Musk's announcement comes after Gov. Newsom signed a law banning schools from telling families about student gender identity changes.

During a press conference on renewable energy in April, I asked Gov. Newsom about Musk.

"Just curious to hear your impression of your relationship right now, the state's relationship with Elon Musk, with Tesla," I said.

"Since they announced they were moving the headquarters, they significantly increased the number of state employees," Newsom said. "They actually moved their world headquarters back into the state of California as well."

Now, Musk is making threats to leave the state again. Political strategist Steve Maviglio says the move could be risky for Musk.

"I think it's dangerous for his company. Tesla's number one market is California," Maviglio said. "You don't want to think anyone who's driving a Tesla also has to wear a MAGA hat."

Earlier this month, Musk also pledged to support a pro-Donald Trump super PAC. He said he planned to commit $45 million a month to it.