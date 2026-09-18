Newsom order forms California AI panel to study "kill switch" creation, new safety regulations

California is moving toward tougher AI safeguards, with Gov. Gavin Newsom ordering a review that could lead to an emergency "kill switch" for some advanced AI models.

Newsom announced Friday he had signed an executive order directing state officials to speed up two new AI oversight laws and convene experts to recommend additional protections.

Among the ideas under review is requiring companies developing powerful "frontier" AI models to build an emergency shutoff that could disable a model if serious safety problems emerge. The group will also study whether independent monitors should be placed inside AI labs to conduct regular audits.

The order does not immediately require AI companies to install a kill switch.

Instead, state officials and outside experts have until Nov. 16 to recommend possible changes to California law.

"We're not waiting to act – we're going to speed up our work on substantial and responsible AI oversight before it's too late," Newsom said in a statement.

The kill-switch idea revisits an idea included in legislation Newsom vetoed two years ago. In 2024, he rejected SB 1047, which would have required developers of certain powerful AI models to maintain the capability to promptly enact a full shutdown.

Since then, California has enacted several additional AI laws.

Newsom signed SB 813 last week, creating a framework for independent organizations to assess AI systems for safety risks, and AB 1405, which establishes a state registry and standards for AI auditors. Friday's order aims to accelerate implementation of both laws.

Officials will also consider requiring independent verification of AI companies' safety frameworks and risk reports, while expanding the kinds of critical safety incidents companies must report to the state.

Newsom is also pushing for stronger federal AI regulation, arguing California's rules could serve as a baseline for national standards.