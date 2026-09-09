California adopts new AI laws requiring independent audits, assessments

California is taking another step toward regulating artificial intelligence, with Gov. Gavin Newsom signing two bills Wednesday aimed at strengthening safeguards for AI systems.

The new laws establish what the governor's office describes as the nation's first standards for independent third-party audits and assessments of AI technology.

The legislation comes as AI systems become increasingly common in government, business and everyday life — raising concerns about safety, privacy, transparency and accountability.

Under Senate Bill 813, authored by Sen. Jerry McNerney (D-Pleasanton), California will establish a framework for independent audits that can assess AI systems and models for compliance with state law.

Assembly Bill 1405, authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda), creates a state registry for AI auditors and establishes standards for independence, transparency and integrity.

Together, the laws are designed to prevent AI companies from being solely responsible for evaluating their own technology.

"Californians deserve to know that the AI systems and models shaping their lives are safe and secure," Bauer-Kahan said. "We cannot expect industry to simply grade its own homework; third-party auditors are essential to ensuring AI is safe for our communities and critical infrastructure."

McNerney said the new laws are intended to address safety risks as increasingly powerful AI systems are developed.

"AI has the potential to improve our lives, but without effective guardrails, it poses significant risks," McNerney said.

Newsom said California has moved aggressively on AI regulation but argued that the federal government also needs to establish nationwide standards.

"California has taken nation-leading action to advance AI safety, transparency, accountability, and responsible innovation, but the scale and potential consequences of this technology demand sustained action from every level of government. The federal government must step forward with robust, national regulations that match the urgency of this moment," the governor said.

California has enacted several other AI-related measures in recent years.

In 2025, Newsom signed SB 53, known as California's Transparency in Frontier Artificial Intelligence Act, which requires certain developers of advanced AI models to publicly disclose safety frameworks, report specified critical safety incidents and protect whistleblowers who report serious risks.

The state has also adopted laws addressing issues including AI-generated deepfakes, watermarking, children's online safety and automated decision-making technology.