California wineries are making changes to battle extreme weather

NAPA -- In communities across California, a Napa winery is implementing a strategy to save water and fight against drought conditions.

Reid family winery uses mounds of rice straw under their grapevines, which they said not only helped double their yield from the year before, but also produced some of the winery's best quality grapes yet.

Kevin Reid from Reid Family Winery said, "Who knows. Maybe other vineyards might want to take advantage of that style and keep some of that water in the ground. If it increases the quality of the grapes that's a win win."

The owners said that they were able to water significantly less last year compared to years prior. Since laying the rice straw, they haven't seen rivulets or erosion in their sloping vineyard.

They predict that they will have to replace the rice straw every 4 to 5 years.