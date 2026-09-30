California Marine and her mom hope to make "The Amazing Race" history

A California Marine who is no stranger to taking on tough challenges is hoping to make history on the latest season of CBS' "The Amazing Race."

Riley Tejcek is competing alongside her mother, Ann-Marie Tejcek, as part of Season 39 of the reality competition. And while the pair are focused on racing around the world, Riley has another important role waiting for her at home: she's a new mom.

Riley and Ann-Marie recently welcomed CBS News Sacramento to Riley's San Diego home, where they spent time with her newborn son, Miles.

"He's so cute," Riley and Ann-Marie said at the same time.

The mother-daughter duo shares a close bond and a love of staying active. But Riley admits she's also inherited something else from her mom: a competitive streak.

"I'm way more competitive than you. I got it from you, though!" Riley joked to her mother.

Riley is an accomplished Marine and says her experience in the military helped prepare her for the challenges she faced on "The Amazing Race."

"The Marine Corps teaches you how to stay calm and steady in chaos and how to adapt," Riley said. "And the Marines also teach you teamwork."

Her mother, Ann-Marie, is a vice president at a health care company. Despite their different professional backgrounds, the two approached the competition with the same mindset: give it everything they have.

In fact, Riley says she even postponed her wedding so they could compete on the show.

The pair knew they had an opportunity to accomplish something no mother-daughter team had done in the show's first 38 seasons.

"We want to be the first mother-daughter duo to win 'The Amazing Race,' " Riley said.

They took their preparation seriously.

Riley helped create a training plan for her mom that included carrying a weighted backpack, three-mile runs and sprints.

Ann-Marie knew she would be competing against younger contestants, including her own daughter.

"I'm the oldest female on the show, and I had to compete with 30-year-olds — including my daughter — and not fall more than six feet behind, including in sprints," Ann-Marie said.

The pair competed as Team Lavender, the color assigned to their team.

Ann-Marie even got a tattoo featuring the show's motto: "The world is waiting for you."

While the physical preparation was demanding, the experience also gave the two more quality time together.

Contestants weren't allowed to call home or use a phone during the competition, making their partnership even more important.

"What we learned is … we get along great!" Ann-Marie said.

Riley said the experience reminded her of something else they share.

"I learned … we have a spirit of adventure," she said.

That adventurous spirit has taken Riley well beyond the Marines. She previously competed as a bobsled captain for Team USA and is also an author.

Her first book, "If You Can Dream It, Be It," tells her story and explores the different paths she has taken in her life.

Riley said the book was inspired by the realization that many of the things she accomplished weren't things she had imagined for herself growing up.

"This book came to be, telling my story about things I had done, like Marines, bobsled, athlete, because as Mom knows, I never wanted to be a Marine growing up because I never saw that as possible," Riley said. "In the book, the character realizes she can do all of these things."

When it came time to choose a partner for "The Amazing Race," Riley said there was never much of a decision to make.

"She's my number one draft pick," Riley said of her mom.

For Ann-Marie, the opportunity was about more than the competition.

"What a blessing, really, to get this time with someone you love," she said.

After all the roles and challenges Riley has taken on, she says her most difficult role is also her newest one: "Being a mom, definitely!"

And Riley isn't ruling out another race with her mom. She says she would love to compete with Ann-Marie again if the show eventually brings back an All-Stars season.

Riley has also written a second book.