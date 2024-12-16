Watch CBS News
Search on for missing Northern California duck hunters last seen Saturday

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

BUTTE COUNTY – Search efforts are continuing for two brothers who went missing at Thermalito Afterbay near Oroville over the weekend.

According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office, around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, one of the brothers was on a kayak when it overturned in the water – prompting the other brother to jump in to try and help.

The brothers, ages 17 and 19, have not been seen since.

Butte County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue teams are back out at the Thermalito Afterbay today, looking for two duck...

Posted by Butte County Sheriff on Monday, December 16, 2024

Authorities say the brothers were out duck hunting when the incident occurred.

Throughout the weekend, search crews from around the region have been out looking for the pair. Dive teams have been part of the search effort, authorities say.

The names of the missing brothers have not been released by authorities. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

