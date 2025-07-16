California man pardoned for Jan. 6 riot convicted of receiving child porn

A California man who was pardoned for his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has now been convicted of one count of receiving child pornography.

Kyle Travis Colton, 37, of Citrus Heights, was found guilty by a federal jury after a one-day trial in Sacramento, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California announced on Wednesday.

Court records presented during the trial showed that Colton downloaded and stored numerous images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children between July 2022 and December 2023.

Federal investigators discovered the material on Colton's laptop during a search of his home. Prosecutors said the files were saved to his desktop and downloads folder, and Colton had also created bookmarks linking to known child pornography websites.

Colton had previously pleaded guilty to charges related to his role in the Capitol insurrection and was part of a sweeping pardon issued by President Trump during his first day back in office.

Colton is scheduled to be sentenced for the child pornography conviction on October 27. He faces up to 20 years in prison, along with a potential $250,000 fine.