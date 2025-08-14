California man charged in North Carolina for alleged sexual exploitation of child on Snapchat

A California man was recently extradited to North Carolina for allegedly using Snapchat to sexually exploit a 10-year-old child, officials said.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina said on August 6 that an investigation began after it received a report on the matter on May 28, 2025. Investigators with the sheriff's office's Internet Crimes Against Children task force identified Sacramento resident Lorenzo Diaz, Jr., 21, as the suspect.

U.S. Marshals arrested Diaz at his home in California's capital city on July 14 and executed a search warrant.

Diaz was extradited to North Carolina on August 5 and was charged with felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony indecent liberties with a minor, the sheriff's office said.

Diaz remains in the Craven County Confinement Facility on a $1 million bond.

"[We encourage] parents to have an open dialogue with their children about the dangers of social media including applications like Instagram, Snapchat, and gaming applications that can lead to kids meeting dangerous strangers," the sheriff's office said.

The Craven County Sheriff's Office said additional charges are expected.