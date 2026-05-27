Northern California man arrested after major drug bust on Nebraska freeway, officials say

Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) says troopers seized more than 500 pounds of suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Wednesday morning and arrested a Northern California man.

The stop happened around 10:25 a.m. near Milford, Nebraska, at mile marker 382 on eastbound I-80. Troopers said a Nissan Rogue was pulled over after it was seen following a semi-truck too closely.

During the stop, an NSP K9 alerted officers to the odor of a controlled substance coming from the vehicle, officials said. A search of the SUV allegedly uncovered about 525 pounds of suspected cocaine along with 9.3 grams of suspected heroin.

Booking photo of Gurarppan Gill Nebraska State Patrol

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Gurarppan Gill of Yuba City, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver, NSP said.

Gill was booked into the Seward County Jail in Nebraska.

Authorities have not released additional details about where the drugs were believed to be headed.