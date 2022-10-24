California Lottery: Got your lottery ticket? Powerball Jackpot grows to $625 million

SACRAMENTO -- The Powerball jackpot has risen to $625 million after no one won on Saturday.

According to a press release, the lottery network of more than 23,000 retail partners has earned $5.7 million in commission and bonuses during the jackpot sequence, which has been going on since the summer.

If anyone were to win tonight, their lump sum cash amount would be an estimated $299.8 million.

The deadline to buy a ticket is 7 p.m. PT. Tonight's draw is scheduled for 7:59 p.m.