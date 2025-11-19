California laws make it easier for pregnant women to use midwife-led birthing centers

In the last decade, more than 50 maternity wards have closed in California hospitals. Now, state lawmakers are delivering new rules to make it easier for moms to use a midwife.

Seven-week-old Luella Rose's mom, Deanna Carrazco, chose to use a midwife at the California Birth Center in Rocklin instead of going to a hospital.

The clinic, which opened in 2019, has three private birthing suites available 24 hours a day and is staffed by midwives instead of a medical doctor.

"We take care of healthy, low-risk normal moms," said Rachel Fox-Tierney the center's clinical director. "They may be first-time moms, they may be eighth-time moms."

Fox-Tierney said most women can go home in just four to six hours after delivery, and midwives can spend more time with moms and newborns, including home visits.

"We get a chance to get to know that family and individualize their care," she said.

Now, new state legislation is making it easier to open alternative birthing centers like this. Lawmakers passed bills this year that remove some regulations and increase education programs to train more midwives.

It comes at a time when there are fewer state-certified places to give birth. Twelve California counties have no labor and delivery facilities, leaving some families driving an hour or more to find a hospital.

"Having birth centers in the community where women live is essential," Fox-Tierney said.

Carrazco delivered her first child in a hospital, but babies number 2 and 3 were born at the Rocklin clinic. She supports California's new efforts to make this type of maternity care available to mothers across the state.

"I would encourage if there's a way to have more options like that, I think a lot more women would be open to that," she said.

Supporters of the new rules say birthing centers can also offer pre- and post-natal care, which helps reduce maternal complications and often results in healthier newborns.