California lawmakers move to ban electric shock gloves as Sacramento County sheriff defends devices

California lawmakers are moving to ban a controversial device that can deliver an electric shock through a law enforcement officer's gloves, while the Sacramento County sheriff argues the technology can help deputies safely detain people without using more forceful tactics.

The debate comes after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced plans earlier this month to spend $10 million to $20 million on what the agency describes as "conductive distraction and de-escalation devices," including gloves with electrical shock capabilities.

The technology is now at the center of a push at the California State Capitol to prohibit law enforcement agencies in the state from possessing or using the devices.

Sacramento County sheriff defends electric gloves

Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper confirmed Thursday that his department spent $35,000 to purchase 10 of the devices.

Cooper said deputies have been trained to use the gloves, but none have been physically used during an on-duty incident.

During a news conference, Cooper criticized the effort to ban the devices, arguing that state lawmakers are reacting to actions by the federal government rather than addressing how California law enforcement agencies use the technology.

"That's been the big issue, is this knee-jerk reaction when the federal government does something, the state legislature wants to ban it," Cooper said.

Cooper said the gloves produce a lower voltage than tasers and can provide deputies with another option for taking someone into custody.

He argued the devices could reduce the need for physical strikes, batons or other less-lethal weapons during an arrest.

"It is very effective, so it saves lives. It prevents injuries," Cooper said.

He also said the devices could reduce the risk of injuries to both deputies and people being detained.

Lawmakers call devices dangerous

Assemblymember Sharp Collins, who introduced AB 2760, said the technology is too new and potentially dangerous to be deployed by law enforcement.

Civil rights organizations and other lawmakers have also criticized the use of the devices, particularly amid growing scrutiny of how federal immigration agents detain people.

"This new and dangerous tool, but also just the fact that it is a new and dangerous tool will be in the hands of our least trained and most lawless law enforcement," Collins said.

Under the proposed legislation, local, state and federal agencies would be prohibited from possessing, using or obtaining electric Taser gloves in California or with state funds.

Collins said lawmakers should not wait for someone to be seriously injured before taking action.

"We cannot wait until someone is actually killed or seriously injured... We cannot spend state money or tax dollars on technology that is not vetted or even proven to be safe," Collins said.

The state Senate voted 30-9 on Monday to approve a rule change that would help expedite the bill's movement through the Legislature before the session ends next week.