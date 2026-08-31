California lawmakers pass fireworks safety bill prompted by deadly Esparto explosion

California lawmakers have passed legislation aimed at closing gaps in the state's fireworks oversight laws following the deadly 2025 explosion at a fireworks facility in Esparto that killed seven workers.

Senate Bill 828, authored by Sen. Christopher Cabaldon (D-Yolo) passed the Legislature on Sunday and now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for his signature.

The bill is a direct response to the July 1, 2025, explosion at a fireworks facility in Esparto, about 40 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Seven workers were killed in the blast, including two brothers. The victims were Angel Mathew Voller, Carlos Javier Rodriguez-Mora, Neil Justin Li, Joel Jeremias Melendez, Christopher Goltiao Bocog, Jesus Manaces Ramos and Jhony Ernesto Ramos.

The explosion exposed what lawmakers say were significant gaps in California's system for tracking and regulating fireworks storage facilities.

"This bill exists because we owe it to the families of Esparto, and to every community across California living with the same risk, to make sure this never happens again," Cabaldon said in a statement Monday.

What the bill would change

SB 828 would require people applying for fireworks licenses to disclose the full addresses of every location where fireworks are stored.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal would then be required to notify local fire chiefs, city and county officials and law enforcement agencies about those storage locations.

The legislation would also require local agencies to inspect every fireworks storage site within their jurisdictions at least once a year.

Under the bill, local agencies would gain new authority to suspend or revoke local permits.

The legislation also tightens the state's licensing standards, allowing licenses to be denied based on felony convictions, pending felony indictments, federal or state prohibitions on explosives, as well as previous fireworks seizures or license revocations.

Another provision would close a loophole involving fireworks kits that are shipped as separate components in an effort to avoid existing restrictions.

SB 828 would also establish a new fine structure for violations, with penalties of up to $5,000 for repeat offenses.

How the Esparto explosion exposed the gaps

The legislation follows months of investigations into how an illegal explosives operation was able to operate in Esparto for years before the deadly explosion.

According to court documents previously reported by CBS News Sacramento, prosecutors have described the operation as a "decade-long conspiracy."

Eight people have been charged in connection with the operation and the explosion.

Five defendants face murder charges, including former Yolo County sheriff's lieutenant Samuel Machado, Devastating Pyrotechnics owner Kenneth Chee, Chee's half-brother Gary Chan Jr., Chee's uncle Jack Lee and longtime associate Douglas Tollefsen.

Two other defendants, Ronald Botehlo and Craig Cutwright, face charges related to operating the illegal explosives enterprise.

Tammy Machado, who worked for the Yolo County Sheriff's Office for more than 25 years and is Samuel Machado's wife, faces separate charges including mortgage fraud and child endangerment.

Prosecutors allege more than 11 million pounds of explosives moved through the Esparto property over roughly a decade.

A Yolo County grand jury report released earlier this year also raised questions about what local officials knew about the property before the explosion.

The report said a 2022 tip to the county's building services department resulted in an inspection of the property, where officials were warned about its use by pyrotechnics companies.

The grand jury report concluded that officials knew about issues at the property but failed to act.

The Yolo County Board of Supervisors rejected those findings.