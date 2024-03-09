California lawmaker introduces new bill to end daylight saving time

SACRAMENTO — Daylight saving time begins early Sunday morning, and our clocks will jump ahead by one hour. There's a new push to put an end to the time change in California.

State Senator Roger Niello is collaborating with lawmakers from Oregon and Washington who want to bid farewell to the age-old clock adjustment tradition.

Standard time is when daylight saving time ends and we fall back an hour in November, and that's where Niello (R-Roseville) said we should stay.

"Sleep experts believe it is more appropriate to our natural clocks," the senator said.

The American Medical Association says the transition from standard time to daylight saving time in the spring is associated with more cardiovascular morbidity.

"If my legislation prevails next November, we'll turn them back again and we'll never change them again after that," Niello said.

Ditching the switch isn't new.

In 2018, California voters approved Proposition 7, which would allow the state to change the daylight saving period, if Congress approved it.

"It also authorized us by simple majority to change to permanent standard time, and that does not require congressional approval," Niello said.

However, some argue that daylight saving can be beneficial. Evidence shows that extra evening light can reduce crime and encourage outdoor activities, which may positively impact mood and overall health.

Niello said similar bills in states like Oregon would be contingent on the passing of this bill.