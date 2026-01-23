California investigation leads to 49 child porn charges for Florida man

A Florida man faces dozens of child pornography charges following an investigation that began with a referral from law enforcement officials in California, authorities said on Friday.

Florida authorities said they were contacted on January 13 by investigators in Yuba City in Northern California regarding a child pornography case after a suspect was identified as living within Winter Haven city limits.

Yuba City police said the investigation originated when the mother of a 7-year-old girl brought her child's cellphone to the Yuba City Police Department after discovering a man on it along with another minor. Detectives identified a suspect who was later determined to be Alex Joel Melendez, 24, of Winter Haven.

Mugshot of 24-year-old Alex Joel Melendez of Winter Haven, Florida Winter Haven Police Department

Winter Haven detectives obtained a search warrant for Melendez's home, which was executed on the evening of January 15 with assistance from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. During the search, investigators said they found extensive evidence, including photos, videos and explicit messages exchanged between Melendez and multiple minor victims through a Snapchat account.

Police said Melendez was identified through Snapchat subscriber information linked to an email address and date of birth. Messages reviewed by detectives also included Melendez providing his first name, age and birth month, officials said.

Several other cyber tips were later discovered to have been reported to Snapchat involving victims between 7 and 17 years old, police said.

According to police, Melendez admitted that since March or April of 2024, he had been soliciting nude images and videos from minors, which he then sold. Investigators said Melendez told detectives he would randomly add users on Snapchat, start conversations and eventually ask for explicit content, sometimes directing minors on what to do.

Melendez also admitted to knowing he was contacting minors, police said, and said he was selling the images for financial reasons. He told detectives he only used Snapchat and admitted that when accounts were blocked, he would create new ones.

Melendez was arrested during that Jan. 15 search of his home and has been charged with 49 counts of possession of child pornography, police said. Additional charges are expected as investigators continue reviewing his devices.

"My detectives worked tirelessly and with a sense of urgency to bring this monster into custody," Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe said in a statement. "Each video or photograph he uploaded feeds the child exploitation industry and victimizes these young lives over and over."