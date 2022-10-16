California Highway Patrol officer critically injured after being hit

SACRAMENTO — A California Highway Patrol officer is in critical condition after being hit by an alleged DUI driver early Sunday morning.

Just after 12:30 a.m. officers were conducting traffic control for a fatal crash on Stockton Boulevard, just south of Florin Road, when the officer who was outside of his vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

Officers on scene performed "life-saving measures" on the officer who was hit before he was transported to the hospital with major injuries, according to a CHP spokesman.

The driver who hit him was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

Roads in the area remain closed while the incident is under investigation.

CHP did not have any information regarding the original crash, except to say that it was fatal.