59-vehicle pile up in foggy conditions closed major California highway for hours

A 59-vehicle pile-up shut down a main California highway Saturday morning as fog severely limited visibility.

The crash happened on Highway 99, nearly 40 miles north of Bakersfield, in Tulare County. The area, located in California's Central Valley, is known as a top producer of agriculture.

CHP officers said there was an initial crash on each side of the highway, which was followed by a series of other crashes, with 59 vehicles involved in total.

Fog limited visibility in the area to about 150-200 feet, the CHP said.

The highway was closed in both directions until about 2:30 p.m. as crews worked to clear the scene. It's a major highway that stretches the entire length of the Central Valley.

Officials said multiple people suffered minor to moderate injuries.

The CHP said drivers should slow down, increase their following distance and remain alert, especially in low-visibility or congested areas.