California High-Speed Rail CEO arrested on suspicion of domestic battery; DA declines charges

The CEO of the California High-Speed Rail Authority was arrested earlier this month in Folsom on suspicion of domestic battery, officials said Monday. However, prosecutors have declined to file charges.

The Folsom Police Department said Ian Choudri, 57, was taken into custody on February 4 along the 500 block of Borges Court.

While police confirmed the booking, additional details regarding the specific circumstances of the incident have not been released.

In a statement provided to CBS News Sacramento, Choudri's attorney, Allen Sawyer, said the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office did not file any charges against the CEO.

"I can confirm that the Sacramento District Attorney's Office immediately declined to file charges when an incident report was forwarded to them by the Folsom Police Department," Sawyer said. "Mr. Choudri was never asked to appear in court and this matter is over."

The California High-Speed Rail Authority issued a brief statement following the announcement of the arrest, noting that it was "aware of the matter and is reviewing it." The agency declined to comment further.

Choudri, a veteran of the transportation and construction industry, was appointed to lead the high-speed rail project in August 2024.