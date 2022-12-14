California Hall of Fame inducting 15th class in Sacramento ceremony
SACRAMENTO — It's a big night in Sacramento.
The California Hall of Fame is inducting its 15th class Tuesday night at the California Museum. Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will be inducting this year's class, which includes the following names:
Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter
Chef Roy Choi
Physicist Steven Chu
Ice skater Peggy Fleming
Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild
Choreographer Alonzo King
Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan
Soccer player Megan Rapinoe
Singer Linda Ronstadt
Artist Ed Ruscha
Band Los Tigres del Norte
The state Hall of Fame was first introduced in 2006 by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and is meant for those "who embody California's innovative spirit and have made their mark on history," according to the museum.
A total of 138 figures have been inducted into the California Hall of Fame. Previous inductees over the years include Ronald Reagan, Steve Jobs, Jane Fonda, George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg, The Beach Boys, Dolores Huerta, Joan Didion, Bruce Lee, Harrison Ford, Lucille Ball, Thomas Keller, Brandi Chastain, and Jerry Garcia.
The California Museum said the Hall of Fame is its signature event and serves raise funds for the museum's operations and exhibits, inspire museum visitors through a display of artifacts from the inductees, and to educate visitors with the inductees' diverse stories of achievements.
Catch the stream of the event above and check back here tonight for the full story.
