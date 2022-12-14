California Hall of Fame inducting 15th class in Sacramento ceremony

SACRAMENTO — It's a big night in Sacramento.

The California Hall of Fame is inducting its 15th class Tuesday night at the California Museum. Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will be inducting this year's class, which includes the following names:

Actor and singer-songwriter Lynda Carter

Chef Roy Choi

Physicist Steven Chu

Ice skater Peggy Fleming

Sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild

Choreographer Alonzo King

Teacher and former astronaut Barbara Morgan

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe

Singer Linda Ronstadt

Artist Ed Ruscha

Band Los Tigres del Norte

The state Hall of Fame was first introduced in 2006 by former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and is meant for those "who embody California's innovative spirit and have made their mark on history," according to the museum.

A total of 138 figures have been inducted into the California Hall of Fame. Previous inductees over the years include Ronald Reagan, Steve Jobs, Jane Fonda, George Lucas, Mark Zuckerberg, The Beach Boys, Dolores Huerta, Joan Didion, Bruce Lee, Harrison Ford, Lucille Ball, Thomas Keller, Brandi Chastain, and Jerry Garcia.

The California Museum said the Hall of Fame is its signature event and serves raise funds for the museum's operations and exhibits, inspire museum visitors through a display of artifacts from the inductees, and to educate visitors with the inductees' diverse stories of achievements.

Catch the stream of the event above and check back here tonight for the full story.