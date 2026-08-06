Body found in Northern California home burned by Gann Fire, officials say

A body was recovered from a burned home in the Gann Fire burn scar in Northern California's Calaveras County, the coroner's office confirmed Thursday.

Personnel found the person inside a burned residence in the 4600 block of Jaquima Drive in Angels Camp, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.

Officials have not released the person's identity or age and are withholding further information until the person's family is notified.

The confirmation comes as authorities assess damage from the wildfire, which has destroyed at least seven structures near New Hogan Lake. A firefighter was also injured in a bulldozer incident on the first night of the fire. No other injuries have been reported.

Several areas east of New Hogan Lake remain under evacuation orders, while surrounding communities are under evacuation warnings. Shelters remain open in Valley Springs and Avery, and the Calaveras County Fairgrounds is accepting large animals.

The fire started Monday evening near Hogan Dam and Gann roads in a rural area southeast of New Hogan Lake.

Cal Fire has listed equipment as the likely cause. Herbert Wayne Smith, 65, of Valley Springs, was arrested on suspicion of recklessly causing a fire after investigators said he used spark-producing equipment in vegetation without following state fire-prevention requirements.

As of Thursday morning, Cal Fire lists the Gann Fire at 10,373 acres and 26% contained.