California Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to investigate food dyes, ultraprocessed foods

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order Friday aimed at further investigating food dyes and ultraprocessed foods and increasing access to affordable and healthy food.

Newsom's office said the order is designed to help support affordable and healthy living while reducing the impact of chronic illnesses in the state.

"The food we eat shouldn't make us sick with disease or lead to lifelong consequences," Newsom said in a statement. "We're going to work with the industry, consumers and experts to crack down on ultraprocessed foods, and create a healthier future for every Californian."

The order requires specific state entities to provide the governor's office with possible recommendations surrounding actions that could limit the harms of ultraprocessed foods and food ingredients that pose a health risk to people.

It also orders state entities to recommend actions that would reduce people from buying sodas, candy and other ultraprocessed foods and foods with dye but also incentivize buying healthy, fresh foods for CalFresh enrollees.

Last year, Newsom signed a bill to ban food additives linked to behavioral issues in kids from school lunchrooms. This means snacks like Flamin' Hot Cheetos, Twinkies and more will not be allowed in school cafeterias across the state.

Friday's order also calls for the state to identify areas where higher standards for school meals can be adopted. It aims to add protections and expand universal school food programs.

In 2021, the California Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment found consuming synthetic food dyes can lead to hyperactivity and other neurobehavioral problems in some children.

Then research in early 2024, published in The BMJ journal, found that higher exposure to ultraprocessed foods can be harmful to health in multiple ways, including a higher risk for cancer, obesity, type 2 diabetes, early death and more.

The Food and Drug Administration launched a new effort to look at some previously approved additives in the food dye called Red 40. The FDA has not formally reevaluated it in over a decade. This comes as synthetic food dyes gained renewed attention on Capitol Hill, thanks in part to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s outspoken criticism.