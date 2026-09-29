Newsom signs California ban on electric shock gloves for law enforcement

California is banning electric shock gloves for law enforcement as part of a broader package of new laws targeting immigration enforcement and detention practices.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 20 bills Tuesday covering police equipment, private detention centers, state property and civil rights. His office framed the package as a response to expanded federal immigration enforcement in California.

"California is taking action to strengthen transparency, accountability, and oversight around immigration enforcement in our state," Newsom said.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security pushed back, saying immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility and urging California to cooperate with ICE.

"Enforcing federal immigration laws is a clear federal responsibility," DHS said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento.

Among the new laws is AB 2760, which bars law enforcement agencies from possessing or using wearable electroshock devices, including gloves designed to deliver an electric shock. Newsom's office called it the first such ban in the country.

The devices drew scrutiny after ICE announced plans to spend between $10 million and $20 million on what it called "conductive distraction and de-escalation devices."

DHS defended ICE's use of new technology, saying equipment is reviewed to ensure it complies with law-enforcement policies and standards. The department also said ICE officers receive ongoing de-escalation and use-of-force training.

"Every decision is made with careful consideration and appropriately reviewed to ensure that any technology ICE utilizes is consistent with all applicable law enforcement policies and standards," DHS stated.

The gloves had already become an issue in Sacramento County.

Sheriff Jim Cooper said in August that his department spent about $35,000 on 10 of the devices. Deputies were trained to use them, but Cooper said none had been deployed on duty.

Cooper opposed the ban, arguing the gloves could give deputies another option before resorting to strikes, batons or other force. Assemblymember LaShae Sharp-Collins, who authored AB 2760, argued the technology was too new and had not been sufficiently tested to be proven safe.

Monday's package goes well beyond the gloves.

Among the nearly 20 other bills signed into law are measures that restrict the use of flash-bang grenades, limit the use of state property for immigration enforcement and add rules for certain law-enforcement rental vehicles.

California is also imposing a 25% tax on private detention facilities and expanding oversight of civil detention centers. DHS said the tax would not deter ICE deportations.