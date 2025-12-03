California dog found in Michigan reunited with family 5 years after going missing

A Sacramento County dog picked up thousands of miles from home after he went missing five years ago was reunited with his family on Wednesday.

"He disappeared from the neighborhood and the owner kept searching for him, but could not find him," said Cindy with Helping Paws and Claws.

Choco's family had no idea where he was because he went missing from his home in Antelope in 2021.

He turned up near Detroit, Michigan, tied to a fence. No one knows how he got there, more than 2,000 miles from home.

"He was sheltered at the Lincoln Park Animal Shelter," Cindy said. "They were kind enough to get him to the vet and get him all of his vaccinations."

His rescue is all thanks to a microchip and the dedicated California group, Helping Paws and Claws.

"As a retired animal control officer, we have tried to impress upon people how important microchipping your pets are and registering that animal that microchip, and this is proof positive that microchipping works and this is why he's coming home today," Cindy said.

It also took a little help from strangers, like Pam, who donated her SkyMiles for the flight.

"I actually contacted Penny before I contacted my husband to see if it was okay to give our miles to fly Penny and the dog," Pam said.

So Choco hopped aboard a flight and after a short drive home, his new life feels all too familiar.

Choco's owners in Antelope had nearly given up hope they'd ever see him again.

"The reason why he would get out a lot is because he would get out a lot with his previous family," Choco's owner, Patricia, said. "As soon as he arrived, I found out he is an escape artist and after five years of having him, he finally got out and disappeared."

"Shocked," Patricia said. "I called the number, 'You're talking about Lincoln, California, right? No, Lincoln, Michigan.'"

The question is how in the world Choco became a nomadic traveler.

"Microchip your dogs," Patricia said. "With the holidays and the extreme cold, a story like mine can be your story next."