California deputy killed in shooting while serving eviction notice in Porterville

A California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed on Thursday while serving an eviction notice in Porterville, officials said.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office said deputies were in the area of Newcomb and Grand avenues around 10:20 a.m. when 60-year-old David Morales allegedly opened fire, striking one deputy.

The wounded deputy was taken to a local hospital, where he later died. Officials have not yet released the name of the deputy.

Morales was able to flee the area and remains outstanding, and officials said shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday that shots were still being fired in the area. A large law enforcement presence was in the area searching for Morales.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has urged residents in the area to shelter in place. Schools in the area were also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

This is a developing story.