Dry January drops California's snowpack as forecasts show no major storms heading into February

California's snowpack saw a drop in January after several weeks of no snow eliminated gains from a series of atmospheric rivers weeks ago, water officials said on Friday.

The California Department of Water Resources conducted its second snow survey at the Phillips Station, finding 23 inches of snow depth, which is about 46% of the average for the location. As for the state, the snowpack is at 59% of average for the date.

Water officials said the state was at 89% of average following a series of atmospheric rivers that provided relief from a slow start.

But January, which is known for being California's wettest month, dropped those gains with no major storms. Water officials said there are no major storms in the forecast for at least the next two weeks.

"Recent California winters have seen this pattern of long, dry and warm stretches interrupted by intense storms," said Andy Reising, the manager of the DWR's snow survey unit. "We are now two-thirds through what should be the best snow-producing months of the year. While there is still time for February and March to deliver additional snow, the farther into the season we get with below average conditions, the harder it will be to catch up."

In 2025, California was at 67% of its average for this date. January, February and March are typically the Sierra Nevada's largest snow-producing months.

Despite the lack of snow and rain this month, officials said major reservoirs in the state are at 124% of average. This is due to three straight years of above-average snowpack conditions.

The DWR will conduct its next snow survey in about a month. There will be at least one more in April,