California considers increase in minimum wage, training for security guards ahead of Olympics

There is a new effort to increase the minimum wage and training requirements for security guards in California ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

Security guard companies are lining up in opposition to the plan that they say will cost jobs ahead of the Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

State Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas wrote the bill seeking to increase standards and wages for security guards in an industry that she says will be front and center when the Olympics arrive in 2028.

"We hope that we will get this training up and ready for the games," Smallwood-Cuevas said.

"Well, this bill is not about directly raising minimum wage for security officers," she added.

Smallwood-Cuevas said the bill she wrote directs the state to look at pay standards and to identify if it meets the needs of the community.

She said that the average security guard worker currently makes $38,000 a year.

The labor union SEIU West is backing the bill.

"California must not continue to accept low training standards and poverty wages that put this predominantly worker-of-color workforce and the community at risk," SEIU West President David Huerta said in a statement.

"It's going to hurt the very people that they say this bill is going to help," said David Chandler, the president of CALSAGA, the association that represents 3,000 licensed security companies.

He said any increase in wages will lead businesses to cut security contracts and to rename positions to avoid licensing security guards altogether.

"If the clients don't want to pay the extra cost, they may call someone an ambassador, a greeter, a safety person and try to avoid the licensing issue," Chandler said.

This legislation has already passed out of committees. It is headed for the floor for a vote next, and if passed, it will need a signature from the governor to become law.