Kevin Kiley faces Richard Pan in California's 6th Congressional District race

Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley and Democratic former state Sen. Richard Pan are facing off Tuesday in California's newly redrawn 6th Congressional District.

Kiley, who left the Republican Party in March, is seeking a third term in Congress in a district that now includes parts of Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties.

California's 6th Congressional District was redrawn in 2025 under voter-approved Proposition 50. The new district stretches from Roseville and Rocklin to West Sacramento, including Citrus Heights, Natomas, North Sacramento and parts of East Sacramento. Democratic Rep. Ami Bera, who represents the current 6th Congressional District, is running in the new 3rd Congressional District.

Kiley was first elected to Congress in 2022 as a Republican. In March, he announced he was switching his party registration to No Party Preference, citing frustration with partisan politics and redistricting. He said he would continue caucusing with Republicans for the remainder of his term.

Before he was elected to Congress, Kiley represented California's 6th State Assembly District from 2016 to 2022. A former teacher and attorney, he has emphasized lowering the cost of living. His campaign website highlights his efforts to cut federal spending and the national debt and to lower taxes, including gas taxes.

Pan served the California Assembly and Senate from 2010 to 2022. As a state lawmaker, he authored legislation that eliminated personal-belief exemptions for school vaccinations, drawing opposition from anti-vaccine activists.

His campaign emphasizes protecting healthcare access, lowering prescription drug and other costs, and strengthening public health policies. Pan has also criticized President Trump's administration and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over their approaches to health care and science.

In the June primary, Kiley received 24% of the vote and Pan received 23%. Pan edged Republican Michael Stansfield, the lone Republican in the race, who finished third with 20%.