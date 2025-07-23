Car thefts in California down 13% statewide, CHP says

The number of vehicle thefts in California has dropped for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials announced Wednesday.

A report from the California Highway Patrol found that 176,230 vehicles were stolen in 2024, a 13% decrease from 2023. The decline in thefts is the first year-over-year decrease since 2019.

Thefts declined in 48 out of California's 58 counties, including the state's 10 most populous.

2024 vehicle thefts in California's 10 most populous counties

1. Los Angeles 57,987 (-7.36%)

2. San Diego 10,791 (-10.71%)

3. Orange 7,228 (-15.98%)

4. Riverside 7,648 (-24.34%)

5. San Bernardino 10,116 (-10.95%)

6. Santa Clara 8,923 (-11.38%)

7. Alameda 19,212 (-18.37%)

8. Sacramento 6,572 (-22.85%)

9. Contra Costa 6,130 (-1.53%)

10. Fresno 4,597 (-4.07%)

Several counties reported drops in thefts exceeding 20%. Santa Barbara County reported a 29% decline, while thefts are down 28% in Kern County, down 24% in Riverside County, and down nearly 23% in Sacramento County.

Other notable drops include Alameda County (down 18%), San Francisco (down 17%), and Orange County (down nearly 16%).

In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office credited increased operations by the CHP and regional partnerships with local law enforcement in several areas for the decline, including in Oakland, Bakersfield and San Bernardino. The governor's office said the regional operations have led to positive results in surrounding areas.

"Through strategic funding and partnerships with local and state law enforcement partners, we are putting a brake on lawlessness and criminals disrupting our way of life," Newsom said Wednesday.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said, "We are proud to see fewer vehicles being stolen across the state."

"The CHP and our law enforcement partners are working hard every day to stop these crimes, protect California's communities and hold criminals responsible," Duryee added.

Officials said nearly 85% of vehicles stolen last year were recovered, including 93.6% of automobiles and 89.5% of personal trucks and SUVs. Out of the recovered vehicles, more than 53% were intact and drivable, while 28.72% were intentionally burned or wrecked.

Among the most stolen automobiles in California last year, the 2015 Kia Optima topped the list, followed by the 2013 Hyundai Elantra and 2013 Hyundai Sonata. The Chevrolet Silverado was the most stolen pickup for the fourth consecutive year, officials said, with the 2001, 2002 and 2006 model years occupying the top three spots on the list.