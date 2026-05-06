Families gather at California Capitol for missing and murdered Indigenous people vigil

Families and advocates gathered at the California State Capitol on Wednesday night to honor missing and murdered Indigenous people and demand stronger protections and accountability.

The annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous People vigil brought together tribal members, families and supporters in downtown Sacramento.

Juay Roybal-Kastl attended in honor of her late brother, wearing a black handprint over her mouth.

"The black signifies our males who go missing and don't come home," she said.

Roybal-Kastl became emotional speaking about her brother and the importance of keeping his memory alive.

"I try to make it a point to keep my brother's memory alive and also the other men," she said.

She said gatherings like the vigil help families cope with loss together.

"It's a healing process for us to be in community with others and to help each other through it — through sisterhood, brotherhood, through community," she said.

Gabriella Sigala also attended while mourning the loss of her daughter, Gabriella Trejo, who was struck and killed by a driver in February. No arrests have been made in the case. It was the fourth child she's lost.

"Something has to change," Sigala said. "We shouldn't have to go looking for the answers, knowing what's going on."

Nationwide, indigenous families are experiencing a profound systemic loss. There are currently 930 missing Native Americans registered in a national database.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 84% of Native Americans — both men and women — have experienced violence in their lifetime.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports homicide is the fourth leading cause of death among indigenous men and the sixth leading cause of death among women.

The report also found that 38% of those victims were unable to get the services they needed.

For Sigala, her loss may be deep, but she said she refuses to give up.

"I don't think I'll rest until I do find the answers and that something that needs to change," she said.

Several tribes from across the state took part in the vigil.