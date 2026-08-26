Parent arrested after damaging California school bus during disturbance

A California parent was arrested this week after officials said the person broke a school bus door during a disturbance involving the driver in Calaveras County.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a local school bus on Aug. 24, 2026, following a disturbance involving a parent and the driver.

The sheriff's office said the parent broke glass when striking the bus door and was ultimately arrested on suspicion of vandalism.

In a 3-minute video obtained by CBS News Sacramento from someone inside the bus, one student can be heard saying that someone smashed the windows "to get into the bus." The video continues, depicting the chaotic moments when multiple students exited through the windows of the bus, which was stationary.

Moments later, an adult woman is captured climbing in through one of the windows and confronting the bus driver before exiting.

Obtained by CBS News Sacramento

Law enforcement officials have not identified the person arrested nor confirmed whether this woman was that individual. The sheriff's office did not provide additional details about the circumstances that led to the confrontation.

Calaveras County Unified School District Superintendent Kassandra Meeks said the issue began with "a student behavior incident" on a district school bus.

"Because the matter involves students, the District is limited in the specific information we can provide in order to protect student privacy," Meeks said.

Meeks added that the district has reviewed footage of the incident and is taking appropriate action against the students involved.

"The bus driver followed District protocols and remained calm and appropriate throughout the incident," she said.

Calaveras County Unified said the damage to the bus has affected the route for the remainder of the week while repairs are being made.