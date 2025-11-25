California board game maker feels squeeze from tariffs, leaving shoppers to pay more this season

How much more should you expect to pay if you're giving the gift of games this holiday season?

Angela Mabutas is already counting down the days to Christmas and counting up the costs.

"I am seeing things that are costing more and I'm avoiding those items a little bit more," she said. "I'm just trying to get little things here and there, not spend a crazy amount of money."

Price Johnson lives in Rocklin and is the chief operating officer of the board game company Cephalofair.

"This is like the Grinch that stole Christmas," Johnson said. "To date, we've paid about $150,000 into U.S. tariffs."

Many of his games are made in China and have been rerouted to other countries to avoid paying the expensive U.S tariff costs.

"The rest of it, we did have to divert to our warehouses in Germany, Australia and into Canada," Johnson said. "And so that's a product that we'll never see on sale here in the U.S."

According to the online marketplace Lending Tree, had tariffs been in place in 2024, Americans would have spent $40.6 billion more on their holiday shopping, breaking down to $132 more per person.

When it comes to U.S holiday shopping categories, 88% of clothing is imported, according to Lending Tree, along with 69% of electronics and 54% of toys.

For Mabutas, it means taking more time seeking savings so the "Scrooge" of tariffs doesn't steal her grandchildren's Christmas away.

"I did get some things that were a little more in a good price range," Mabutas said. "The kids are small, they're going to grow out of it."