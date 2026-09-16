California first responders urge Newsom to sign bill lowering retirement age, boosting pensions

California firefighters, police officers and other public safety employees rallied at the state Capitol this week, urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign legislation that supporters say would allow first responders to retire earlier and improve their retirement benefits.

Assembly Bill 1383 is now on Newsom's desk after passing through the Legislature. The governor has until Sept. 30 to sign or veto bills that reached his desk during the legislative session.

Anthony Gamble, director of the Sacramento Police Officers Association and a Sacramento police sergeant, joined other public safety groups at the rally.

"Every time an officer puts on a uniform and they go out into the streets to protect the community, there is a likelihood, there's a chance, whatever that number may be, that they don't come home," Gamble said.

Gamble, who has spent 10 years in local law enforcement, said the demands of public safety careers make retirement benefits an important part of recruiting and retaining officers.

"We're asking our first responders, police and fire, to do a very dangerous job, a high-stress job for a long period of time. We're talking 25, 30 years," he said.

What AB 1383 would do

The bill would change retirement provisions for certain public safety employees covered by the California Public Employees' Retirement System.

Among its provisions, AB 1383 would lower the age at which certain safety employees could receive a 3% at 55 retirement formula from 57 to 55.

It also increases the cap for how much high-earning employees can receive from their pensions.

"Those two years can be very instrumental," Gamble said. "Two more years with their family, two more years to be with their kids, two more years to be with their spouses or their brothers or sisters."

Supporters argue the legislation could also help make public safety careers more attractive to prospective employees at a time when agencies across California are focused on recruitment and retention.

"We want people with good hearts to get into this profession that are doing it for the right reasons, but we have to make it an attractive profession for people to want to get into as well," Gamble said. "So this is another tool for that."

Counties, state finance officials raise cost concerns

AB 1383 has also drawn opposition from local government groups, which argue the changes could significantly increase pension costs for public agencies.

The California State Association of Counties has opposed the measure, citing its potential fiscal impact. Ben Adler, the organization's director of public affairs, said the increased costs could ultimately affect other public services.

"This bill is just too expensive," Adler said. "It's projected to raise costs by up to $7.5 billion a year, perhaps even more if it is signed."

Adler said those additional costs could put pressure on the budgets of cities, counties, schools and the state, potentially affecting public-sector jobs and services.

The Newsom administration's Department of Finance has also opposed the legislation because of its projected costs.

Newsom has not indicated whether he plans to sign AB 1383. His office has said the governor generally does not comment on legislation while it is still pending.